Steven Yeun on a future MCU appearance: "Never say never"

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We could have had a different Sentry in Marvel's Thunderbolts*, as for a while it was the case that Steven Yeun would be playing the role. Yeun then had to step away, though, leading to Lewis Pullman playing the role of Bob/Sentry.

Speaking with MovieWeb, Yeun said that he had seen Thunderbolts* and doesn't want to leave another MCU debut out of the question. "I love Jake, Jake Schreier, incredible human director. I did [see it] and I never say never. I'm around."

Gillian Jacobs, Yeun's Invincible co-star, explained she might have an idea for a role he could play if he does want an MCU part. "I actually have a pitch. Do you know this comic, Dakota North? It was a short-run Marvel comic. I think that would make a great TV show," she said said. "However, they'll have me. I don't know. I just I discovered that comic and I think it's such a great world visually. It's such a fun character. So I've always liked Dakota North. Awesome."

Yeun remains booked and busy, and plays one of the most talked-about superheroes today in the animated Invincible series. While there's a live-action project for Robert Kirkman's superhero comic on the cards, it seems Yeun deems himself too old to play Mark outside of animation. The door remains open for plenty of other superhero roles, though.