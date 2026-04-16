Stefanos Tsitsipas sinks to lowest ranking in eight years after another first-round exit

HQ

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to drown in the ATP ranking, and the 27-year-old Greek player, considered once one of the best in the world, twice Grand Slam finalist, winner of 12 ATP titles, including 2019 ATP Finals and three Masters 1,000 events, was eliminated by Fábián Marozsán in first round of the Munich Open on Wednesday (in a match that was suspended on Tuesday due to darkness), losing 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Last month, he suffered the worst defeat of his career, losing 6-0, 6-1 to Arthur Fils in 55 minutes at the Miami Open. He will now fall from World No. 67 to 70, his lowest position in eight years. He won the Dubai Tennis Championships in March 2025, and since then, he hasn't reached beyond third round at any tournament.

The Greek player said after the match that he knows that falling into the ranking will mean he will have to face tougher opponents in earlier rounds. "It's not an easy thing to ​get to play them early, but I also accept the challenge and I accept my current position and state, that these things need to happen in order for me to get back to where I belong".

Worse, Tsitsipas's professionalism is often put into question: he broke relationship with his father and coach Apóstolos, whom he worked since he was 12 years old, but his next coach, Goran Ivanisevic, said that he "never seen such an unprepared player in my life" when Stéfanos was eliminated in first round in Wimbledon 2025; Tsitsipas reconciled with his father shortly after.