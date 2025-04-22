Steel Hunters next playable character is the ruthless Taurus

HQ

It has only been a few weeks since Steel Hunters made its arrival as an Early Access game on PC, but already Wargaming is looking to expand what it offers players. The first new character has been revealed, with this known as the ruthless Taurus, and it'll be debuting sooner than you may have expected.

Taurus is regarded as a close-quarters-first fighter that uses its strength and devastating shotgun to tear apart opposition that get too near to it. We're told that to Taurus, pain is just a secondary thought as what drives this warrior is the adrenaline and thrill of the fight.

As for when Taurus will be making its arrival in Steel Hunters, the character will debut on April 29. You can see its reveal trailer below, and read our impressions on the game here.