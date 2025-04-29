Steam kicks off May the 4th celebrations early with a Star Wars sale

HQ

There are three guarantees in life. Death, taxes, and some sort of themed Steam sale always being on. Right now, as well as the Wargames Fest running until the 5th of May, Star Wars fans can get their hands on some discounted classics and modern hits as part of the Star Wars Day sale.

The sale is live at the time of writing on Steam, and also runs until the 5th of May at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST. Most of the deals revolve around classic Star Wars games, such as giving you the chance to pick up both Knights of the Old Republic games for under £5.

The old Battlefront games are also cheap as chips, and you can pick up the original Dark Forces for next to nothing at all. Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft's open-world space adventure, is also on sale at 50% off.

Sadly, there's no discount on the EA Star Wars games, Lego Star Wars games, or more recently released titles like the Dark Forces Remaster at the time of writing. Still, with a few days to go until the 4th of May kicks off properly, perhaps we'll see more prices slashed.