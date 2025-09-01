Gamereactor

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley will get a 1.7 update

Which will not "hinder Haunted Chocolatier development" according to ConcernedApe.

Good news Stardew Valley fans! Creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has revealed that the beloved life-sim game will be expanded soon with another update. Known as Update 1.7, we don't have much information about what this will add yet, but we do know that it's coming, thanks to a short message shared on X by the developer.

ConcernedApe explains: "Okay, I revealed this at the concert last night and now the cat's out of the bag, so I will confirm for everyone: There will be a Stardew Valley 1.7 update. No release date, no estimate. But it's happening".

For those somewhat concerned that another Stardew Valley update will further put the brakes on ConcernedApe's next title, Haunted Chocolatier, the developer addresses this with the following statement.

"My plan is that this will not hinder Haunted Chocolatier development".

What do you hope Stardew Valley Update 1.7 will add to the immensely popular game?

Stardew Valley

