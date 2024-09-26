English
StarCraft and StarCraft II are coming to Game Pass in November

Specifically the Remastered original and the Campaign Collection from the second.

As part of the Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream, head honcho Phil Spencer just took to the stage to reveal that two StarCraft additions are set to bolster the Game Pass library in November.

We're told that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection are both set to arrive on PC Game Pass and for those who have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription all from November 5.

There isn't much more to add, as these games are quite old and well-known at this point, but if you haven't had the chance to play either before, don't miss this opportunity to do so as part of your Game Pass deal.

