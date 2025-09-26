Star Wars: Visions shows off an entirely new lightsaber in Season 3 trailer

HQ

Nine anime studios have brought together their own takes on the Star Wars universe, and next month we'll see a new season of the animated hit Star Wars: Visions. Covering various eras and locations from the Star Wars universe, Visions has often been praised for its interesting, bite-sized takes on a galaxy far, far away.

In the trailer below, we get a glimpse at the upcoming season, which releases on the 29th of October. The wandering stranger from the series' very first episode appears to be back, this time facing off against a Sith with a multi-bladed lightsaber which is unlike anything we've seen before.

There's plenty of iconic imagery from Star Wars in the trailer, mixed in with the styles of David Production, Wit Studio, Trigger, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and more, giving Star Wars a bit of freshness and showing this universe is way bigger than the Skywalker saga.