Star Wars: Visions returns in 2025 with anime-focussed third season

Star Wars: Visions has definitely been one of the more interesting recent Star Wars productions, as the small anthology series presented really fresh and unique takes on a galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, it will be back again in 2025, with a third season coming to Disney+, a season that will have a focus like the original batch of episodes by revolving around anime studios and anime art.

We're told that the season will consist of nine episodes from nine unique anime studios. The studios in question are; Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G., Trigger, ANIMA, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio.

We don't yet have a release date for the new season, but considering Disney tends to have a smaller scale Star Wars project planned for release to mark the annual Star Wars Day on May 4, it does seem like a good bet that the show will arrive around that period.