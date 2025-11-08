Star Wars: Visions' executive producer wants to make more sequel episodes

HQ

While Star Wars: Visions is primarily an anthology series, that doesn't stop us from getting returns to stories here and there. The Duel, Village Bride, and Ninth Jedi all have more of their story to tell, which is something that executive producer James Waugh is happy to allow.

"We loved working with the creators of all those studios," Waugh told AnimeCorner. "We loved all of them, but they all had a sort of framework that almost demanded more story for those characters. I think the way we definitely approach development is we sit down in each of the studios and we hear the different directors and the talent that have things to say, like what they want to pitch."

"Ronin just felt like such an undeniable framework for continuing storytelling around that character...It was one of those moments of when you hear it, you just kind of know, we have to do that story."

The Ninth Jedi will even see its own standalone series. "We've got to go see him put the nine Jedi together. We're continuing a story that will also feed into what Visions presents and offers us down the line," Waugh explained.