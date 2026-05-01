Star Wars: The Old Republic's latest update sees a major story finale

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Star Wars: The Old Republic is wrapping up the Legacy of the Sith storyline. First released back in 2022, it's the eighth story expansion to be brought to the game, focusing on a new military campaign with the infamous Darth Malgus at its core.

Now, with update 7.9 to the game, we see the storyline come to a close with the Legacy Reborn narrative event. Darth Jadus has stolen Darth Nul's holocron and is heading towards Khar Shian, where we'll see the last events of the storyline come to fruition. Different character perspectives will be included in the final leg of Legacy of the Sith, allowing players to get different ways to see the climax of the event.

The update also includes new items inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu coming to the Cartel Market, a new PvP season, Nar Shadaa Nightlife's return, Galactic Season 11, and quality of life updates as well. You can check out all the patch notes from the Legacy Reborn update in the livestream recap here.