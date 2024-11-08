English
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now PS5 Pro enhanced

The game now runs even better in both Performance and Quality modes.

Now that the PS5 Pro has launched and is available to purchase and put through the ringer, EA and Respawn has decided to use the arrival of the new console to enhance and improve Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In a press release, we're told that the game has received an update that betters the Survivor experience and as for what this includes it basically revolves around higher resolutions and frame rates for the established Performance and Quality modes.

Quality mode retains 4K resolution and Ray-Tracing but now is upscaled from 1800p to 2160p. As per Performance, this now runs at an upscaled 1800p, which is improved from the former 1200p, and now includes Ray-Traced occlusion and reflections while targeting 60 frames-per-second.

Essentially, if you haven't already played the action-adventure, now you can do so in a slightly better manner.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

