Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be played in 1440p and 30 frames per second on last gen hardware

It's taken a little over a year, but on September 17, it's finally time for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to get started on Cal Kestis' latest adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In order to get it running on the weaker consoles of the last generation, Respawn Entertainment needed to trim some graphics, and now German XboxDynasty reports what frame rate and resolution we can expect. And that's both good and bad news for PlayStation and Xbox, respectively, both of which get a win and a loss.

• PS4 - 900p @ 30FPS

• PS4 Pro - 1080p @ 30FPS

• Xbox One - 720p @ 30FPS

• Xbox One X - 1440p @ 30FPS

Our review of the game can be found at this link. Should you give it a go now that it's finally coming to the ol' consoles of yore?