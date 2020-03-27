Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy has returned

The old Lucasarts classic and fan favourite Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is now available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (where it follows in the footsteps of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast). For £17.99 fans can lose themselves in the grandiose lightsaber battles and train new recruits in the Jedi Temple on Yavin with Luke Skywalker and friends (which won't be that easy, rest assured).

The game features multiplayer for up to 16 players (including Siege, Capture the Flag, and Free for All game modes), and developer Aspyr is responsible for the port.

In another treat for Star Wars fans, we've also learned that we can look forward to a remaster of Star Wars: Episode 1 - Racer coming next.