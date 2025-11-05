Star Trek 4 seems to finally be dead, plans in place to create a "fresh" movie

Every now and then, a rumour bubbles to the surface that suggests we could finally be getting a fourth live-action Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhuru, and so forth. There was definitely room for more storytelling, as at the end of 2016's Star Trek: Beyond, we got to see the U.S.S. Enterprise being rebuilt, but it is nearing a decade now and there has been little movement on this front.

Seemingly there is a very good reason for this, as in a report from Variety it's noted that Paramount is looking to move away from its established cast and to instead boldly go on with a "fresh" film with new blood.

The information states: "The hope is to have a fresh "Star Trek" movie, though the studio has moved on from the idea of bringing back Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the rest of the ensemble from the J.J. Abrams reboot."

Paramount has seen varied success with the Star Trek universe over the last decade, as some of its Paramount+ projects have been huge hits while others have been massively disliked. For evidence of that, take a quick trip to Star Trek: Section 31's Rotten Tomatoes page... With this change in mind, it's unclear when we'll next see Star Trek on the big screen.