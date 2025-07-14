Squid Game: Season 3 is now one of Netflix's 10 biggest shows of all-time

HQ

We never had a doubt that Squid Game's third and final season would be a massive success for Netflix, especially since the first and second seasons make up two of the three most-viewed seasons of television on the platform, only being split up by Wednesday. However, it is clear that interest in the series is dwindling as the new seasons arrive, as the third batch of episodes have fallen far behind the previous two so far.

This isn't to say that Squid Game isn't performing well, on the contrary actually. The drama series' final round of episodes is now the third-biggest non-English series on the streamer with 106.3 million views to its name, putting it behind the first and second season and now ahead of Money Heist's fourth part too. As for how this stacks up to the English series, it's currently bigger than Bridgerton: Season 3, enough to become the seventh biggest show on that chart, and cumulatively the tenth biggest show of all-time on Netflix.

As for what's next, it's unclear how many more views the show will notch up, but if it can generate around 10 million more views, it will become the sixth-largest show on Netflix. To catch up with its predecessors and to be behind only Wednesday, it will need to earn around a further 80 million views, and almost double its current amount.