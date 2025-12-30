Square Enix wants your opinions about Final Fantasy

HQ

We know that many of you have opinions about how Square Enix has handled the Final Fantasy series over the past decade, with releases becoming increasingly sparse and the classic turn-based game system being replaced by a greater focus on action.

Perhaps it is the success of Square Enix's own HD 2D games, as well as titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that has prompted them to conduct a large survey asking fans which Final Fantasy games they like best and how they see the future of the series. If you want to participate and share your thoughts on Final Fantasy, you can visit this link (via Siliconera), and you have until January 9 to do so.

The next game in the Final Fantasy series will be the launch of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X on January 22. We would like to remind you that there is currently a demo available for both formats, and that everyone who plays it will receive a small bonus in the finished game. In addition, you will be able to keep your save file.