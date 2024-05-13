Square Enix seems to be ending their PlayStation strategy for exclusives

HQ

Even though Square Enix has released a lot of games for PC in particular, but also Switch and Xbox - there is no doubt that PlayStation has received the most titles and especially the biggest ones (like Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which are only available for PlayStation 5.

But it seems that this strategy is now being abandoned and in the future we can look forward to enjoying the company's games on many more formats. Square Enix has presented a new strategy for the future where they state that they will now "strengthen customer contact points", and this is something they want to achieve by "aggressively pursuing a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox and PCs".

Square Enix has had difficulty reaching its sales targets with its games in recent years, where, among other things, Forspoken (released only for PC and PlayStation 5) and the aforementioned PlayStation 5-exclusive Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth have performed worse than expected. By focusing on more formats going forward, they want to "build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles in regards to major franchises and AAA titles, including catalog titles".

In short, it seems that many more people will have the chance to enjoy the company's beloved game series in the future.