Split Fiction's budget was around twice that of It Takes Two

Considering the rampant success of It Takes Two, it's fair to assume that developer Hazelight was allowed to go even bigger for their next game, the upcoming Split Fiction. This has been all but confirmed by director Josef Fares in a recent interview, where he revealed that Split Fiction's budget was almost twice the size of It Takes Two.

When speaking with MinnMax, Fares stated that when compared to It Takes Two, Split Fiction is "almost double the budget," and when asked about where the increased budget went, Fares added, "look at the game man, are you kidding me, look at the game!"

Despite having a larger financial backing, the game did take around the same amount of time to make though, something Fares affirmed when talking about the development length in years: "Three and a half is even better, three-to-four years is perfect."

And in the full and really broad interview, Fares also teased a little about what's next for Hazelight, claiming that it might see the studio go beyond the cooperative genre.

"Hazelight is all about co-op and will always be in our DNA, but the first game, Brothers, is single-player and who knows in the future what will happen."

Are you excited for Split Fiction, which will debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 6?