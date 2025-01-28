Split Fiction has officially gone gold

HQ

On Monday evening we were happy to show you a new trailer from the very promising Split Fiction, developed by the Swedish studio Hazelight. The video offered a hefty dose of gameplay with the studio's typical focus on co-op, and there were certainly more than us who suddenly looked even more forward to this adventure.

But... delays have ruined the fun before, and there's a possibility this time too. Or is there?

No, that seems out of the question, because just hours after the trailer's release, the studio's founder and the game's director Josef Fares confirmed that Split Fiction has "gone gold", which means it's finished development. Given that the premiere is over a month away, it will take something extraordinary to push it back, and it's likely that the time left will be used to really polish things up.

March 6 is the premiere date for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.