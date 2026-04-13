Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave both appear to be set for a summer release

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Many feel that Nintendo has been a bit slow to bring big-name games to the Switch 2, although the criticism has eased since the launch of the highly successful Pokémon Pokopia. But there are also some very exciting titles on the way, not least Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

And perhaps these two will arrive much sooner than we might have dared to hope. Resetera has noted that the eShop pages for both of these games have now been updated with PEGI age ratings (here and here). Admittedly, this doesn't necessarily prove anything, but in a post, the thread starter points out that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, Pokémon Pokopia, and the upcoming Kirby Air Riders all had release dates set roughly two to three months after their PEGI ratings were finalized.

Assuming this pattern holds, it seems we can look forward to a truly exciting gaming summer for the Nintendo console, as both Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave are, of course, highly anticipated and both fill an important gap in the lineup.