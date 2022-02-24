Spider-Man: No Way Home to get digital release on March 22

HQ

While it has felt as though we've not stopped talking about the incredibly successful Spider-Man: No Way Home ever since we got the first trailer months ago, it doesn't look like we'll be stopping anytime soon.

It has been revealed that the movie will officially be available to purchase digitally on March 22, and also will get a physical release shortly afterward on Blu-Ray on April 4, in the UK. As part of the release of these editions, Sony Pictures has announced that both versions will include over 80 minutes of new behind-the-scenes content for Spidey fans to chew through.

You can pre-order a copy of the movie today if you didn't manage to get to cinemas to watch it, and likewise on this topic, as for where the movie currently sits in the all-time global box office earnings charts, it still holds the sixth position, with a behemoth $1.832 billion to its name.