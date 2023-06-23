Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has multiple versions

HQ

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been out for a good few weeks now, but the film is still surprising people, as it appears multiple versions of it have made their way into theatres.

This was spotted on social media, where one Twitter user compiled two scenes of Miguel AKA Spider-Man 2099, where there are some minor but noticeable differences. In response to the tweet, Andy Leviton confirmed there are multiple versions of the movie out there.

"I was wondering when people might start noticing..." he said. While it might take a while for viewers to compile all the small differences, it is interesting to know that you or I may have had a rather different viewing experience.

Should more films do this?