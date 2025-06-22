Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Tom Holland returns, and so does The Punisher!

HQ

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are all returning as Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned - but it's not just familiar faces we'll be seeing in the next chapter of Spider-Man's story.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is joining the cast in a currently undisclosed role. On top of that, it's now confirmed that Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher will appear in the film - a highly anticipated addition that's sure to stir excitement among Marvel fans.

Bernthal's Punisher made his debut in Netflix's Daredevil series, followed by his own spin-off and a return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. The character is also set to feature in season two of that series, as well as a special episode co-written by Bernthal himself - and now, Brand New Day.

One fun detail: Holland and Bernthal actually helped each other tape their Marvel auditions while filming Pilgrimage together back in 2017. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bernthal shared:

"We did a film about seven or eight years ago. That was where both Tom did his audition for Spider-Man and I did my audition for Punisher. We actually made each other's audition tapes on that film."

He also revealed he gave Holland some... creative input:

"I gave him the note, 'Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene.' And he was like, 'Yeah, you think I should do that? That's not too much?' I was like, 'I don't think any of these other fools are able to do that,' and he in fact did that."

Maybe their paths were always meant to cross again in the Marvel universe.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the entire world has forgotten Peter Parker's identity. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man and The Punisher share the screen?