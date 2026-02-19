Spider-Man: Brand New Day set four years after the events of No Way Home

HQ

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is set to swing back onto our screens this July, but fans wanting to see Peter Parker in his college era may be out of luck in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the timing of the film may mean we skip that portion of his life.

At least, that's according to new information unveiled in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art of the Movie book description via Penguin Random House. The book's synopsis tells us it has been four years since Spider-Man: No Way Home by the time we get to Brand New Day. Four years being the regular time for a college course tells us that we probably will instead see our Spider-Man all grown up and out in the real world, fighting crime and saving lives. The full synopsis reads as follows:

"Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he's ever faced before. In order to take on what's ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past! As Spider-Man: Brand New Day wows moviegoers the world over, discover the behind-the-scenes magic of the film's visual development—from early concept sketches to final character designs. Explore environments, costumes, and exclusive insights from the next chapter for Marvel's neighbourhood hero!"

The art book releases on the 4th of August, which is five days after the film drops at the end of July. We're bound to get some trailers in between now and then, hopefully unveiling where Peter Parker is at in his life in this fourth entry in Tom Holland's SpiderVerse.