Spider-Man 4 officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It's April Fool's Day and we all know that means a lot of silly stories and gags are going to be out in the wild. One that is not a joke or a gag is from Sony Pictures, who as part of its appearance at the ongoing Cinema Con, has just revealed the official title and premiere date for Spider-Man 4.

Set to feature Tom Holland again as the web-slinger, the movie will be making its grand debut in cinemas on July 31, 2026, making it the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film after the anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps this film will serve as a way to introduce Spider-Man back into the fold ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

As per the movie's actual title, we're told that this is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. No plot information or casting news is provided as of yet, so we'll just have to stay tuned and wait for more news from Sony and Marvel Studios.