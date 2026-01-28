Spanish scientists achieve complete eradication of pancreatic cancer thanks to combination of 3 drugs

HQ

A team of Spanish researchers led by Dr. Mariano Barbacid at the CNIO's Experimental Oncology Group has reported a groundbreaking therapy that completely eradicates pancreatic tumors in animal models. Using a combination of three drugs (one targeting the KRAS oncogene and two others against EGFR and STAT3 proteins) the treatment halted tumor growth entirely without causing side effects. Published in PNAS and presented at Fundación CRIS Contra el Cáncer, the results showed that mice remained tumor-free for over 200 days after treatment.

Barbacid emphasized that this marks the first time a complete, durable response with low toxicity has been achieved in pancreatic cancer models. The approach leverages a rational combination therapy to tackle one of the most aggressive cancers, offering hope for future human applications. Attendees of the presentation included Cristina Domínguez, a pancreatic cancer survivor, who highlighted the urgent need for research, stating that every scientific advance translates into more life for patients.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma remains one of the deadliest cancers, with over 10,000 new cases in Spain each year and a five-year survival rate of just 8-10%. The next phase for Barbacid's team involves launching clinical trials, pending regulatory approvals and funding. KRAS inhibitors may be tested in humans as soon as 2026 or 2027, while STAT3 degraders are still in experimental stages. If successfully translated to patients, this strategy could revolutionize treatment for a cancer historically resistant to conventional therapies...