South Korean woman gets freaked out by cockroach and burns down entire apartment building in effort to kill it

HQ

We just got the news that a woman in her 20s from Osan, South Korea, accidentally set her apartment building ablaze while trying to kill a cockroach using an improvised flamethrower, according to local police.

The woman reportedly used a lighter and a flammable spray to burn the insect, a method she had tried before. This time, however, the flames spread quickly, igniting items inside her home and causing a major fire. Check out the video below (dubbed with AI).

Tragically, one neighbour, a Chinese woman in her 30s, died after falling from a fifth-floor window while trying to escape with her husband and two-month-old baby. The husband managed to reach the next building safely after handing the baby to another resident.

Police said the woman responsible could face charges of negligence resulting in death. Eight other residents suffered smoke inhalation, and investigators believe the couple tried to flee through the window because thick smoke had blocked the stairway.