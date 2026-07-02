Sony's decision to end physical PlayStation games sparks legal battle

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The controversy surrounding Sony continues to rage, even though barely a day has passed since their announcement of an "all-digital future." The news that they now plan to phase out physical discs for the PlayStation starting in January 2028 came as a bolt from the blue, but gamers are fighting back, and many seem willing to fight for their right to own games on disc.

Consumer groups in several countries are now taking Sony to court, arguing that the transition to an all-digital model could reinforce Sony's already dominant position on the PlayStation Store. Furthermore, they contend that the lack of physical alternatives could lead to higher prices and fewer choices for consumers.

This is happening at the same time that Sony is already embroiled in several legal proceedings related to the PlayStation Store, including in the United Kingdom, where a major class-action lawsuit regarding digital pricing is underway. New lawsuits regarding how digital games are marketed on the PlayStation Store have also been filed in recent weeks.

Sony itself justifies the decision to phase out physical games by stating that demand is simply not high enough and that digital sales have completely taken over. The company does claim that customers will still be able to buy games in stores, but only in the form of codes. Exactly how this is supposed to work, and whether it will be a "code in a game case" similar to what Rockstar is planning for Grand Theft Auto V, well that remains to be seen.