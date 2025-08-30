Sony unveils second teaser for Nuremberg ahead of TIFF premiere

Sony has released a second teaser for the upcoming historical drama Nuremberg, directed by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man). The trailer offers a deeper look into the psychological and judicial intensity the film portrays.

Nuremberg revisits the historic trials where leading figures of Nazi Germany were held accountable for war crimes. Rami Malek stars as American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, tasked with determining whether several high-ranking Nazis were mentally fit to stand trial. The deeper he delves, the more he becomes entangled in a psychological duel with Hermann Göring, played by Russell Crowe.

Michael Shannon joins the cast as Chief Prosecutor Robert H. Jackson, whose mission is to ensure that the architects of the Holocaust face justice. The film is set to premiere in the U.S. on November 7 and will screen in advance at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall.

Are you ready for Nuremberg?