Sony announces PlayStation State of Play Japan for tomorrow

HQ

Sony has announced a new State of Play, arriving tomorrow, the 11th of November. This showcase will primarily focus on games created in Japan and across Asia, though a few surprises are possible considering Sony notes "a few other exciting updates," in the PlayStation Blog.

The broadcast is set to air at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET and will run for approximately 40 minutes. It'll be hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji and be available with a full Japanese language version on the Japanese PlayStation YouTube channel.

We're expecting quite a broad look at games created in Japan and Asia, as the PlayStation Blog notes we'll see titles from "beloved series to distinctive indie creations." Nothing has been officially revealed for the show yet, but we won't have long to wait to see it.