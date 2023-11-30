Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest to fully launch in February 2024

The 1.0 version is almost here.

HQ

Despite only debuting as an Early Access title earlier this year, Endnight Games has announced that Sons of the Forest is soon set to be evolving into its complete 1.0 version. We're told that the title will be fully launching as soon as February 22, 2024, and that when that time does come about, Shawn Ashmore will be voicing Timmy as the developer continues to expand his role in the game.

There is no mention as to whether Endnight will be targeting additional platforms, but it is likely that when this launch does take place many fans will be returning to or picking up Sons of the Forest for the first time, as when the title debuted into Early Access in February 2023, it managed to sell over two million copies within 24 hours.

Will you be checking out Sons of the Forest come February?

Sons of the Forest

