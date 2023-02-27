Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest sells 2 million copies in its first 24 hours after release

This is even more impressive when you consider its only in early access.

HQ

The long-awaited sequel to The Forest is finally here, and even though it's launching in early access, it seems that plenty of people are eagerly hopping on the survival game.

Over 2 million copies of Sons of the Forest were sold in the 24 hours following its launch. This is according to the game's developer Endnight Games, which thanked gamers for their support in a Twitter post.

Currently, the game is enjoying a great amount of popularity on Steam, as its concurrent player count peak sits at 414,257 players, as per SteamDB, marking a stark increase from the peak of The Forest, which was only 76,226 concurrent players.

Have you tried out Sons of the Forest yet?

Sons of the Forest

