Sons of the Forest has been delayed again

Those waiting for a chance to dive into and to play Endnight Games' Sons of the Forest will unfortunately have to digest the disappointing news that the game has been hit by another delay.

As revealed in a tweet from the developer, it has been stated, "Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time."

Fortunately, Endnight has provided an idea as to when Sons of the Forest will now arrive, saying, "Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023".

Otherwise, it's also added that the game will retail at $29.99, so if you are waiting to check out the game, that is how many pennies you'll need to save up to get yourself a copy.