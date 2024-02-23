English
Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest 1.0 launch comes with new ending, creative mode, and more

Some big changes have been made to Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest launched in early access last year and was immensely popular. Now, the survival horror game has reached its official launch and it is bringing a whole host of changes for people to enjoy.

A creative mode has been added, the ending has been changed so now you make a choice on what you want to happen, there are more cutscenes, mutants, systems, and more for you to dig into.

The full patch notes can be read here, and be sure to let us know if you're jumping back into Sons of the Forest with this big update.

Sons of the Forest

