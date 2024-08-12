Sonic Generations is getting delisted next month

HQ

Ahead of the launch of Sonic X Shadow Generations later this year, the original 2011 Sonic Generations is going to be delisted from digital storefronts. However, this won't mean you won't be able to buy the game at all.

From the 9th of September, Sonic Generations will disappear as a single title, but it will still be available as part of Sonic bundles on Xbox and Steam. If you already own the game, you've got nothing to worry about, and if you want to buy it as a single title, again you're covered, but you've just got a few weeks to do so.

Otherwise, you can get your hands on Sonic X Shadow Generations this October to see what the new game has in store.