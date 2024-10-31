Someone is clearly watching you at all times in Little Nightmares 3

HQ

Next year will see the premiere of Little Nightmares 3, with Swedish Tarsier Studios handing over development to UK-based Supermassive Games. In this adventure, we follow Low and Alone (yep, co-op), who are both trapped in a place called Spiral - and must, of course, escape this nightmare.

But that's easier said than done, because they're constantly being watched. And that's the theme of a new trailer just released, which you can check out below.

Little Nightmares 3 will be released in 2025 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.