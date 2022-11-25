Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story writer wants to make a sequel

There is a slight chance Alden Ehrenreich might return as Han Solo.

Even though Solo: A Star Wars Story was fairly well received and also universally appreciated by fans, it still became the first Star Wars movie ever to not return its investment by box office sales. As a result, there has never been a sequel made and most assumed it wouldn't happen.

The movie's screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan does not agree with this decision though, and speaking to ComicBook.com, he says he would love to make a part two is opportunity arises:

"The reason for a Solo 2 is if there's a great reason, and certainly I'd be game if there was... there were so many great characters we were able to establish, and for me, the strongest argument for a Solo 2 is the movie was Alden's journey to owning that mantle, and by the end of it I thought he really did, and he didn't get the fun of getting to just inhabit it for a movie, so I'd love to see him back."

We most certainly wouldn't mind a second movie including Darth Maul, Qi'ra and most importantly Jabba the Hut. What about you?

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Thanks Screen Rant

