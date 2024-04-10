Solium Infernum adds a huge new Archfiend this month

HQ

Solium Infernum launched back in February to a very solid reception. We gave it a 9 out of 10 in our review, and plenty of others who've since played have also been hankering for more. Now, two months on, we're hearing of some DLC coming down the pipeline.

Belphegor is a brand-new Archfiend set to arrive in Solium Infernum on the 23rd of April. He'll come with his own unique legion, as well as a new Chronicle scenario for players to run through.

There's also a big update coming with the release of Belphegor, which will give players of all Archfiends access to new Praetors, legions, a place of power, and plenty more. Read more about Belphegor's introduction here.