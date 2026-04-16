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Snap lays off around 1,000 people, and replaces them with AI

16 % of Snap's staff are being laid off, and this is "necessary to realize Snap's long-term potential", according to CEO Evan Spiegel.

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Snap is laying off about 16 percent of its global workforce. This is a cost-cutting measure, and the goal is improved profitability with the help of AI. Layoffs are affecting about 1,000 full-time employees, and additional 300 open roles are also being closed, as reported by The Verge.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sent a memo to staff stating these changes, which are "necessary to realize Snap's long-term potential". And as expected, AI is the answer to improved profitability. These new changes are expected to save Snap $500 million by the second half of 2026.

Many other tech companies have announced significant layoffs this year, these including Meta, Amazon, Oracle, GoPro and Jack Dorsey's Block.

Snap lays off around 1,000 people, and replaces them with AI

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