Snap and Grab is a stylish thievery puzzle adventure

Despite robbing and thieving being universally frowned upon, we do tend to champion crooks in many fictitious works. One of the World Premieres at the Day of the Devs showcase builds on this further, as developer No Goblin's Snap and Grab is all about plotting out the ultimate heist.

In this game, you play as a stylish photographer who travels to many luxurious locations and events and proceeds to use her camera to snap pictures of key elements that are worthy of feeding back to your crew to ensure that their heist goes ahead smoothly and without surprises. This could include spotlighting the pricey items worth snagging, but also some of the pitfalls to avoid like security guards, or some of the tricks that can be employed to distract any prying eyes. Needless to say, there seems to be a few different ways to go about your business in this puzzle adventure.

There is currently no release date mentioned for Snap and Grab, but if this unique concept takes your fancy, you can check out a bunch of images of the game below.