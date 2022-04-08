Cookies

Slipstream

Slipstream offers the most stylish trailer you'll see today

The once PC exclusive is out now on consoles.

Slipstream was launched for PC back in 2018, and was actually crowdfunded two years earlier. The very stylish retro racer became a pretty big hit on Steam and both media and users seemed to like it, but for some reason, it stayed a PC exclusive for four years.

Until now. Slipstream has now been released for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and to better understand why this is such good news, you should really (trust us on this one) check the launch trailer out below.

HQ
