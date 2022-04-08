Slipstream offers the most stylish trailer you'll see today

Slipstream was launched for PC back in 2018, and was actually crowdfunded two years earlier. The very stylish retro racer became a pretty big hit on Steam and both media and users seemed to like it, but for some reason, it stayed a PC exclusive for four years.

Until now. Slipstream has now been released for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and to better understand why this is such good news, you should really (trust us on this one) check the launch trailer out below.