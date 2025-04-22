Slain 2: The Beast Within announced, launching next year

Slain! came out in early 2016 as a gorgeous title with neat pixel art, an interesting story and a glorious soundtrack... which turned out to be an absolute technical disaster that could have been forgotten forever. Fortunately, the Steel Mantis team didn't throw in the towel and came back a few months later that year with an infinitely more polished version called Slain: Back from Hell, which, now, really delivered the experience players were asking for.

It's been more than nine years since then, but they're now ready to unveil its sequel. A few days ago the Slain 2: The Beast Within page appeared on Steam, and although there is still no announcement trailer, it seems that this sequel will keep the same hardcore spirit of the original, raising its pixel art to new heights.

Slain 2 will take us through three different routes in the game, once again carrying the Bathoryn sword and its elemental powers as you transform into a werewolf by the light of the full moon.

At the moment, Slain 2: The Beast Within has no release date beyond the 2026 window, but you can check out its page on Valve's platform and some screenshots below.