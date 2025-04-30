Singaporean investment fund takes almost 5.5% of Square Enix and wants to change the policy followed by the company's current board

HQ

Square Enix is in the midst of a major overhaul of its business strategies, which has been translating into its releases for some years now with games being released on more platforms and moving away from certain exclusivity commitments to Sony, opening up to Xbox and exploiting the HD-2D format of its oldest and most beloved titles, such as Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. There are still missteps, such as the one suffered with Forspoken, but the outlook is not all bad for the Japanese company.

But all that may change, as there will soon be some unexpected changes to the board of directors. 3D Investment Partners, a Singapore-based investment fund, has acquired a 5.47% stake in Square Enix, suddenly becoming one of the decisive players in the company's management.

As reported by Automaton and Bloomberg, this investment fund enjoys infamous popularity within the Japanese industry, where it has consistently displayed an "aggressive" attitude towards its boards, demanding large-scale corporate reforms, calling for executive resignations and the placement of outside directors, and publicly criticising poor management decisions. His entry into Square Enix on April 21 could mean that, in the medium-term future, certain company decisions or projects could be affected, as well as possible staff layoffs.

It is too early to draw conclusions, but it seems that there are storm clouds on the horizon for Square Enix.