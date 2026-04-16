Silent Road treats us to some distinctly Japanese horror in new trailer

At tonight's Galaxies Spring Showcase, we got another look at Silent Road. The game from Endflame sees players take on the role of a taxi driver, working the night shift, driving through Japan's most haunted forests. It might already sound like a shift from hell, but we've not even got to the supernatural element yet.

As you play, you've got to fulfil the strange requests of the stranger passengers you pick up along the road. Each ride is promised to be darker than the last, and in the trailer it's clear we won't remain in the safety of our car forever.

Silent Road is available to wishlist now via Steam, and as of the time of writing does not yet have a solid release window outside of "coming soon." If you want a peep of what the game is like, check out the trailer below: