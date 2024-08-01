English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Silent Hill: The Short Message

Silent Hill: The Short Message has now been downloaded 3 million times

That's 500,000 more players than what it reached in May.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hexadrive's contribution to the Silent Hill series has just reached a new milestone, passing three million downloads since its release in January this year. In May, it passed 2.5 million downloads, so it's undeniably still going strong.

The Unreal Engine 5-developed horror game in the first-person perspective, however, received quite mixed reviews when it arrived and above all it was the gameplay, dialog and storytelling that received most of the criticism.

What did you think of Silent Hill: The Short Message?

Silent Hill: The Short Message

Related texts



Loading next content