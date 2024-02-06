Silent Hill: The Short Message celebrates 1 million downloads

HQ

During the State of Play last week, Konami revealed the free-to-play experience Silent Hill: The Short Message. It's not a long experience, as the name would suggest, but it has proven to be an incredibly popular one.

In just under a week, Konami revealed that the game had received 1 million downloads. That's pretty impressive and it shows just how much people want to see more from Silent Hill. Luckily, The Short Message isn't the only bit of content shown at State of Play.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake also got a good showcase, with plenty of updated visuals and gameplay to feast our eyes upon. Hopefully, there isn't an incredibly long wait until we can see the release of that remake.