Silent Hill: The Short Message appears out of the fog with a release date... today!

Konami has been rumoured to be preparing a first-person view Silent Hill since 2022, and it was tonight that we finally got our first glimpse of the game.

In the first State of Play of 2024, Konami has reached out to PlayStation fans with a trailer that shows off new footage of the game (we'd only seen a few leaked clips with seconds of gameplay), as well as the release date and the psychosis of its protagonist, Maya.

But the most shocking thing is that The Short Message is a full game completely free to play and is available now to all PlayStation users.