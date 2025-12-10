Sigourney Weaver in talks to star in Amazon's Tomb Raider series

HQ

Sigourney Weaver is reportedly in talks to star in Amazon's upcoming Tomb Raider series. The show, which looks to bring Lara Croft from the classic games to a new audience, already has its lead in Sophie Turner, and will be written by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It's currently unknown who Weaver would be playing, and as Deadline reports Amazon Prime Video had nothing to say about potential talks. So, we're a bit in the dark here, but that gives fans plenty of space to speculate.

It's possible that Weaver could play some sort of relative to Lara. Perhaps Lady Amelia Croft, Lara's mother in the Tomb Raider series, who has met a variety of fates throughout the games. Or Weaver could be someone else entirely, but we'd imagine she'll be getting a fairly big part in the series. You wouldn't sign on an actress like Sigourney Weaver unless there were some big plans in mind.