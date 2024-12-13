Sifu developer Sloclap reveals new football game Rematch

Sifu developer Sloclap has revealed its next game, and it is a sports game called Rematch. The game is a love letter to the beautiful game, centring around 5v5 multiplayer matches with fast-paced gameplay.

You'll be playing as part of a five-a-side team like no other, with the gameplay focusing on both attack and defence. Quick passing, aiming the ball, and making sure you're positioned correctly will be the secret to scoring goals, and you won't have to deal with with the ball going outside.

Instead of dealing with the awkwardness of throw-ins and corners, the game will allow the ball to just bounce off the sides of the stadium. Sloclap is aiming to show the football of the future here, with stadiums representing what the future could hold if we manage to get sustainability in gear.

Rematch launches in Summer 2025, check out the reveal trailer below: