Shrinking's fourth season won't feature a completely rebooted cast

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Now that the third season of Shrinking has come to an end, there has been a lot of talk about the future of the series. On this front, ahead of the long weekend, creator Bill Lawrence took to social media to explain that despite the show originally being planned for just a three-season run, there will be a fourth season but that it will play out a little differently.

For one, Lawrence revealed that there would be a time jump between Season 3 and 4 and that this would then be followed by a "completely new story" regarded as "scary/risky/fun", leading many to wonder what this meant for the established cast and characters.

It turns out this won't mean a great deal in regards to who appears in Shrinking's future, as now Lawrence has commented and clarified on this past statement, confirming that the fourth season will star the same characters and cast, but that there will be a time jump and a new narrative angle being explored.

"This all got weird. lol. My bad. Yeah. They're the same characters."

There is no exact timeline on when we should expect Shrinking to return beyond simply sometime in 2027, so stay tuned for more.